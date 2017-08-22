Senate minority leader to run for Nevada lieutenant governor

FILE - In this June 5, 2017 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, speaks during the last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. Roberson says he's going to run next year for lieutenant governor. The Republican from Henderson issued a statement Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, citing his experience as an attorney helping businesses including the rideshare companies to bring Uber and Lyft, and his time in elected office. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File Chase Stevens