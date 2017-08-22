FILE - In this June 5, 2017 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, speaks during the last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. Roberson says he's going to run next year for lieutenant governor. The Republican from Henderson issued a statement Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, citing his experience as an attorney helping businesses including the rideshare companies to bring Uber and Lyft, and his time in elected office.
FILE - In this June 5, 2017 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, speaks during the last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. Roberson says he's going to run next year for lieutenant governor. The Republican from Henderson issued a statement Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, citing his experience as an attorney helping businesses including the rideshare companies to bring Uber and Lyft, and his time in elected office. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File Chase Stevens
FILE - In this June 5, 2017 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, speaks during the last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. Roberson says he's going to run next year for lieutenant governor. The Republican from Henderson issued a statement Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, citing his experience as an attorney helping businesses including the rideshare companies to bring Uber and Lyft, and his time in elected office. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File Chase Stevens

More Politics News

Senate minority leader to run for Nevada lieutenant governor

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 2:33 PM

LAS VEGAS

Nevada state Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson says he'll run next year for lieutenant governor.

The Republican from Henderson issued a statement Monday citing his work in office helping businesses including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, and reorganization of the Clark County School District in the Las Vegas area.

He calls himself uniquely qualified to become the state's No. 2 elected executive.

Roberson didn't immediately respond Tuesday to voicemail and text messages.

Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison announced last week that he won't seek re-election in 2018.

No Democrats have announced plans for lieutenant governor.

Roberson was elected to the state Senate in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

He lost the Republican primary for Congress last year to Danny Tarkanian, who lost in November to Democrat Jacky Rosen.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

View More Video