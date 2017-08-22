More Politics News

Suspect in officers' killings made threats on Facebook Live

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 1:25 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Authorities in central Florida issued a warning last month about a man who appeared in a Facebook live video threatening to kill police officers — and that same man was arrested last week in the deaths of two officers.

A memo released Tuesday by Orlando police says Everett Miller said in the video, "If this cop comes out with his gun, I'm going to shoot me a cop."

Orlando police issued the "officer safety/ situational awareness" memo last month after they learned of the post and they notified the sheriff's office in Orange County, where Miller lived.

The memo says the context of the video is unknown.

Authorities say Miller last week fatally shot Kissimmee Police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard. Miller is charged with first degree murder.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

View More Video