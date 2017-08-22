Delaware governor opposes offshore drilling

Gov. John Carney says he's opposed to drilling for oil and gas in federal waters off the coast of Delaware, or elsewhere along the Atlantic coast.
In a letter last week to U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Carney noted the economic importance of Delaware's coastal areas and coastal activities.
Carney says more than 60,000 jobs support the fishing, tourism and recreation industries in Delaware, and that coast-related activities contribute almost $7 billion in economic production to the state.
Carney's letter was in response to a request for comments regarding the Trump administration's proposal for a new five-year national offshore oil and gas leasing program.
President Trump issued an executive order in April to review restrictions on offshore drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans imposed by the Obama administration.
