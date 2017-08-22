Iowa widow hopes to get family's health insurance extended

The wife of an Iowa police officer killed during a 2013 standoff is calling for changes to local and state laws to ensure children can continue receiving health insurance after a parent dies.
The Messenger reports that Amanda Buenting recently discovered that her husband Jamie Buenting's insurance through the city will no longer cover her family.
Jamie Buenting died from a gunshot wound while serving as an officer with the Rockwell City Police Department. The Buentings have two children, ages 11 and 13.
Mayor Phil Heinlen says Blue Cross/Blue Shield will provide coverage for the dependents of a city worker killed on duty for three years.
Amanda Buenting says she plans to take the issue to the state to get coverage until her children are age 26.
