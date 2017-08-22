More Politics News

Iowa widow hopes to get family's health insurance extended

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 1:14 PM

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa

The wife of an Iowa police officer killed during a 2013 standoff is calling for changes to local and state laws to ensure children can continue receiving health insurance after a parent dies.

The Messenger reports that Amanda Buenting recently discovered that her husband Jamie Buenting's insurance through the city will no longer cover her family.

Jamie Buenting died from a gunshot wound while serving as an officer with the Rockwell City Police Department. The Buentings have two children, ages 11 and 13.

Mayor Phil Heinlen says Blue Cross/Blue Shield will provide coverage for the dependents of a city worker killed on duty for three years.

Amanda Buenting says she plans to take the issue to the state to get coverage until her children are age 26.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
