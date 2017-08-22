2 cities in northeast Iowa consider fireworks restrictions

Officials of two cities in northeastern Iowa are struggling to establish fireworks policies amid calls for increased restrictions after a noisy Fourth of July.
The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday voted against drafting an ordinance to ban fireworks and sent the matter back to committee for more discussion.
Some residents expressed concern about the noise and debris fireworks leave, while others said restricting them is unnecessary.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the Waterloo City Council Public Safety Subcommittee narrowly endorsed a proposal to limit fireworks usage from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. The ordinance still needs to go before the full council for a vote.
This year was the first time in 80 years that the sale and use of fireworks was permitted in the state.
