Rockford aldermen approve resolution condemning hate groups

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 1:00 PM

ROCKFORD, Ill.

Aldermen in Rockford have approved a resolution condemning hate groups after a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the resolution was adopted 14-0 on Monday evening. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara offered his support to the mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, and the city's residents. One person was killed and others were injured at the Aug. 12 rally and protest in Charlottesville. Two Virginia state troopers also died in helicopter crash while patrolling the protests.

The Rockford resolution says that while the city supports free speech rights it "will not ignore or condone hate speech or violence committed by hate groups or anyone seeking to commit acts of domestic terrorism."

