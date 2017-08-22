Billy Joel dons Star of David jacket during NYC show encore

Billy Joel wore a bright yellow Star of David on the front and back of his black suit during a four-song encore at Madison Square Garden.
Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2imudM0 ) reports the "Piano Man" did not comment from the stage on his attire on Monday night. But it clearly appeared to be a protest against the rising profile of neo-Nazis.
Earlier in the show he alluded to it being a difficult summer.
Many of Joel's relatives died in the Holocaust. He has said his paternal grandfather Karl Joel had to flee Nazi Germany in 1938, eventually settling in America after living in Switzerland and Cuba.
Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, praised her father on Instagram, referring to him as a "Proud Jewish New Yorker Through & Through."
