More Politics News

Billy Joel dons Star of David jacket during NYC show encore

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 12:56 PM

NEW YORK

Billy Joel wore a bright yellow Star of David on the front and back of his black suit during a four-song encore at Madison Square Garden.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2imudM0 ) reports the "Piano Man" did not comment from the stage on his attire on Monday night. But it clearly appeared to be a protest against the rising profile of neo-Nazis.

Earlier in the show he alluded to it being a difficult summer.

Many of Joel's relatives died in the Holocaust. He has said his paternal grandfather Karl Joel had to flee Nazi Germany in 1938, eventually settling in America after living in Switzerland and Cuba.

Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, praised her father on Instagram, referring to him as a "Proud Jewish New Yorker Through & Through."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

View More Video