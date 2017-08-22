FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, supporters and critics of defendants on trial for charges relating to a 2014 ranch standoff at the federal courthouse gather in Las Vegas. A federal jury in Las Vegas is deliberating again in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy. Jurors returned to work Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, after spending a little more than two days last week going over five weeks of evidence in the case against four defendants.
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, supporters and critics of defendants on trial for charges relating to a 2014 ranch standoff at the federal courthouse gather in Las Vegas. A federal jury in Las Vegas is deliberating again in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy. Jurors returned to work Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, after spending a little more than two days last week going over five weeks of evidence in the case against four defendants. John Locher, FIle AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, supporters and critics of defendants on trial for charges relating to a 2014 ranch standoff at the federal courthouse gather in Las Vegas. A federal jury in Las Vegas is deliberating again in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy. Jurors returned to work Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, after spending a little more than two days last week going over five weeks of evidence in the case against four defendants. John Locher, FIle AP Photo

More Politics News

Deliberations resume for 4th full day in Bundy standoff case

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 11:53 AM

LAS VEGAS

Jury deliberations have resumed in Las Vegas for a fourth full day in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons to force federal agents to abandon a 2014 cattle roundup near anti-government figure Cliven Bundy's ranch in Nevada.

Jurors are back at work Tuesday considering 10 charges including conspiracy, weapon possession and assault on a federal agent against Idaho defendants Scott Drexler, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart, and Ricky Lovelien of Montana and Oklahoma.

Defense attorneys complain that their clients were prevented from telling the jury why they went to the Bundy ranch.

Prosecutors say the men conspired with Bundy family members and wielded weapons to threaten the lives of federal agents enforcing lawful court orders to remove Bundy cattle from public land after failing to pay grazing fees.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

View More Video