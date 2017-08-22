More Politics News

Ex-lawmaker denied new trial

lrburklm The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 11:51 AM

ST. ALBANS, Vt.

A judge has denied a request for a new trial or acquittal for a former Vermont lawmaker convicted of setting up his tenant to have sex with one of his acquaintances.

Sixty-five-year-old Norman McAllister of Highgate Center was convicted in July of one misdemeanor count of prohibited acts. His attorney filed paperwork arguing that the court was wrong to deny a pre-trial motion to dismiss the case. Attorney Bob Katims said he wasn't able to adequately prepare for trial because the state failed to immediately disclose evidence about a domestic assault case involving the woman.

The judge on Tuesday denied the request.

The Burlington Free Press reports h(ttp://bfpne.ws/2vW4P4J ) Katims said Tuesday that the defense plans to file an appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court after McAllister's sentencing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

View More Video