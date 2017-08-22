Officials say pipe to blame for municipal pool leak

Officials in a Vermont city say a leaking pipe is to blame for the 14,000-gallon-a-day loss of water at their municipal pool.
The Times Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2vZFaXm ) the source was harder to find because of a modification to the pool plans that was never documented.
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn said Monday he believes "70 percent or more" of the leaking at the Barre pool is from the pipe. Ahearn says he doesn't know when the modification was made.
The pool is now closed, and City Manager Steve Mackenzie says an engineer conducted an inspection that could determine if it will reopen.
City councilors are now deciding whether to renovate the aging facility or replace the pool with one that is indoors.
Comments