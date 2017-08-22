More Politics News

Missouri governor to answer questions live on Facebook

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 11:45 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is holding a question-and-answer session on Facebook.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden said the governor will take questions on Facebook live Wednesday. Briden says the session will take place before noon but did not provide a more specific time.

This is Greitens' third time answering questions publicly on Facebook. He held two others in February and March.

He's favored social media as a means of communication since he first took office in January.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
