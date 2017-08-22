Commission asks gov to reconsider Sunapee boat ramp decision

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Commission has asked Gov. Chris Sununu to reconsider his decision to remove from the Executive Council agenda a permit extension for a long-debated public boat ramp proposed for Lake Sunapee in Newbury.
The commission wrote to the Republican governor last week, saying the delay to the project — debated for 20 years — is due to "a few wealthy individuals" who have ownership on the shores of Sunapee and want to keep the lake "as their own private domain."
The commission says the site is the only one that will meet the criteria as supported by an environmental assessment.
A message seeking comment was left with the governor's office.
Sununu had said the state will work with residents to find a better solution. Local officials and the Lake Sunapee Protective Association called the plan unsafe.
