Advocates balk at stay-on-street rule to qualify for shelter

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 12:01 PM

BOSTON

Advocates for homeless families in Massachusetts are pushing legislation that would remove a state requirement that they spend at least one night on the streets before being eligible for emergency shelter.

MassLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2x8TFYN ) the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Housing was scheduled to hold a hearing on the legislation Tuesday.

Under cost-cutting regulations adopted under former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick, families must first stay overnight in a car, bus station, emergency room or other place "not meant for human habitation." Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has kept the rule in place.

The Baker administration has declined to take a position on the bill.

The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless estimates doing away with the rule would cost the state $100,000 to $300,000 per year.

