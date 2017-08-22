Colorado death penalty case could cause courtroom remodeling

A judge presiding over El Paso County's first death penalty case in a decade says he will request the jury box be enlarged to accommodate a panel of 12 people plus six alternates.
The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2vUWhLk ) reported Monday Judge Gregory Werner ruled six alternate jurors would be seated to protect against the possibility of a mistrial in the double-murder case against Glen Law Galloway.
The case is expected to last three months or longer. The expected cost of the case was not made public Monday during a brief hearing.
District Administrator Scott Sosebee says much of the labor would be supplied by in-house staff, keeping costs to a minimum.
Six hundred potential jurors will be called Jan. 2 for jury selection process.
Galloway is due back in court Sept. 26.
