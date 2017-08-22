Calls to remove controversial statue in Central Park

Critics want to see a statue in Central Park that honors a doctor with a controversial past come down.
New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito is among those calling for the removal of the statue of Dr. J. Marion Sims. Sims was a 19-century physician who came up with a pioneering approach to treating physical problems women can develop after childbirth, but used enslaved women to develop it and operated on them without anesthesia.
The removal of controversial Confederate statues sparked a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. A woman was killed when a car drove into a crowd of demonstrators protesting the white nationalist rally.
In the wake of that, Mayor Bill de Blasio said there would be a review of "symbols of hate" on city property.
