SC governor set to speak at Bob Jones University

South Carolina's governor is set to speak at Bob Jones University.
The Greenville school announced Tuesday Gov. Henry McMaster would address the Bob Jones University Public Policy Organization on September 5. The event is free and open to the public, and the governor will take questions afterward.
The Christian fundamentalist school regained its federal tax-exempt status earlier this year after losing it 30 years ago over a ban on interracial dating.
In 1983, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the IRS revoking Bob Jones University's tax-exempt status was legal because the federal government's efforts to end racial discrimination were greater than the religious school's free speech rights.
The ban was dropped in 2000, but the school didn't ask to regain tax-exempt status until 2014.
