Policce officers inspect a bus stop in La Valentine district after a van rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille, southern France, Monday Aug.21, 2017. At least one person was killed.
Policce officers inspect a bus stop in La Valentine district after a van rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille, southern France, Monday Aug.21, 2017. At least one person was killed. Claude Paris AP Photo
France wants to involve psychiatrists in preventing attacks

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 10:10 AM

PARIS

France's interior minister says the government wants to involve psychiatrists in preventing attacks like the one in which a mentally unstable man drove into two Marseille bus stops, killing a woman.

Gerard Collomb said on Tuesday that about one-third of the thousands of people on a French watch list for radicalization are known to have psychological problems.

He said on television station BFM-TV, "We need to protect ourselves."

Collomb didn't provide details of how psychiatrists would be drawn into averting attacks.

He cited the 35-year-old man who rammed a van into the bus stops about 5 kilometers (3 miles) apart on Monday.

Authorities ruled out terrorism as a motive. They said the suspect had been undergoing psychological treatment.

A week earlier, another driver with mental health problems accelerated into a pizzeria, killing an adolescent girl.

