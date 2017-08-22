UK seeks smooth rules to resolve legal disputes after Brexit

People record the last bell bong at Elizabeth Tower in London, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. At noon, Big Ben's famous bongs sounded for the last time before major conservation works are carried out. The Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Clock and Big Ben, is currently undergoing a complex programme of renovation work that will safeguard it for future generations. While this vital work takes place, the Great Bell's world famous striking will be paused until 2021 to ensure the safety of those working in the Tower. Leonore Schick AP Photo