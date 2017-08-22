Walker says deal reached in principle to end budget impasse

Gov. Scott Walker says he and Republicans who control the Legislature have reached a deal "in principle" over transportation funding and other issues to end an impasse that's held up passage of the state budget.
Walker said Tuesday that the deal does not include any gas tax or vehicle registration fee increases. He also says there will be a reduction in the personal property tax favored by the state's business community, but not a full repeal.
Walker says the tentative deal should be approved by the Legislature's budget committee sometime in the next two weeks and clear the Legislature by mid-September.
Walker says the budget deal will move through the Legislature concurrently with a bill extending $3 billion in tax incentives for electronics manufacturer Foxconn.
