4 accidents, 2 deadly, raise questions about Navy operations

This combination of file photos show U.S. Navy ships the USS Antietam, top left; the USS Lake Champlain, top right; the USS Fitzgerald, bottom left; and the USS John S. McCain. The commander of U.S. naval operations has ordered a comprehensive review to get to root causes after the collision this week between a Navy destroyer and an oil tanker near Singapore. The crash on Aug. 21, 2017, is the latest "in a series of incidents in the Pacific theater," Adm. John Richardson said in a video statement. Navy ships have been in at least four accidents in the Pacific this year. File U.S. Navy via AP, AP Photos