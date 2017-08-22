Celeb ambassadors help national parks mark 101st birthday

This June 15, 2017 photo shows gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes visiting the Frederick Douglass house in Washington, D.C., as an ambassador for the National Park Service. The National Park Service is marking its 101st birthday amid a "Parks 101" campaign enlisting celebrities, actors, athletes and others to help publicize sites that get less visitation than the big parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. National Park Foundation via AP Ryan Hallett