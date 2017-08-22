Sioux City council agrees to $195k sinkhole suit settlement

The City Council has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman over sinkholes that formed on her Sioux City property.
The Sioux City Journal reports the council voted unanimously Monday for a $195,000 settlement of Joyce Downing's lawsuit. Downing sued the city in 2014, saying it had neglected to fix the sinkholes.
She says the first sewer-related sinkhole formed in 2010. Another formed in 2013 and a third in 2014. She says at least three more have formed since in alignment with the storm sewer. She moved out of her house in 2012, fearing her home would fall victim to a sinkhole.
