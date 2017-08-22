Prosecutor: Officer justified in fatal shooting of woman

A prosecutor says a police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old woman who was confronting officers with a gun in southeastern Michigan.
The Times Herald of Port Huron reports St. Clair County Prosecutor Mike Wendling discussed the ruling in a letter to the sheriff's detective who handled the investigation. Melissa Wiseman of Richmond died Aug. 4 following a confrontation with police and Border Patrol agents in Marine City.
Wendling says Wiseman's husband reported that she and a gun were missing. Police found her in a vehicle and she apparently fired a shot. Police say she held a gun to her head and they tried to get her to put down the gun, but after about 20 minutes she pointed it at an officer and he fired.
