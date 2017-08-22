FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, then Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin and his then-fiancee, Louise Linton, arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Linton offered a condescending response to a social media critic on Aug. 21, 2017, telling a mother of three that that she was “adorably out of touch.” Mnuchin and Linton were married in June.
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, then Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin and his then-fiancee, Louise Linton, arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Linton offered a condescending response to a social media critic on Aug. 21, 2017, telling a mother of three that that she was “adorably out of touch.” Mnuchin and Linton were married in June. Pool Photo via AP, File Saul Loeb
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, then Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin and his then-fiancee, Louise Linton, arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Linton offered a condescending response to a social media critic on Aug. 21, 2017, telling a mother of three that that she was “adorably out of touch.” Mnuchin and Linton were married in June. Pool Photo via AP, File Saul Loeb

More Politics News

Mnuchin's wife touts fashion labels, slams critic

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 8:16 AM

WASHINGTON

Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, blasted as "adorably out of touch" a person who criticized her Instagram post in which Linton depicted her designer-label outfit.

Linton posted the picture of herself Monday getting off a government plane in Kentucky with Mnuchin. In her post, she mentioned several designer labels for her all-white outfit, including Tom Ford and Valentino.

The commenter responded: "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."

Linton, an actress, responded on Instagram by calling the commenter "adorably out of touch." She suggested she and Mnuchin contributed more to the U.S. economy and paid more in taxes than her critic.

The Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Tuesday.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

View More Video