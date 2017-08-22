Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues in black fabric

More Videos 3:42 Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Pause 0:48 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 2:25 Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:29 A future building boom at the base? 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 1:56 FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 0:34 Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council Protesters chanted “blood on your hands” on Monday, August 21, at the first meeting of the Charlottesville City Council following violence at a white nationalist rally in the city that left one dead and 19 injured. Protesters were angered over the city council’s decision to allow the “Unite the Right” rally to be held in Charlottesville on August 12. Protesters chanted “blood on your hands” on Monday, August 21, at the first meeting of the Charlottesville City Council following violence at a white nationalist rally in the city that left one dead and 19 injured. Protesters were angered over the city council’s decision to allow the “Unite the Right” rally to be held in Charlottesville on August 12. Twitter/Geremia Di Maro via Storyful

