Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues in black fabric

More Videos

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Pause
10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker 0:48

10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 1:36

Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion?

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

A future building boom at the base? 0:29

A future building boom at the base?

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' if North Korea attacks Guam 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

  • Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council

    Protesters chanted “blood on your hands” on Monday, August 21, at the first meeting of the Charlottesville City Council following violence at a white nationalist rally in the city that left one dead and 19 injured. Protesters were angered over the city council’s decision to allow the “Unite the Right” rally to be held in Charlottesville on August 12.

Protesters chanted “blood on your hands” on Monday, August 21, at the first meeting of the Charlottesville City Council following violence at a white nationalist rally in the city that left one dead and 19 injured. Protesters were angered over the city council’s decision to allow the “Unite the Right” rally to be held in Charlottesville on August 12. Twitter/Geremia Di Maro via Storyful
Protesters chanted “blood on your hands” on Monday, August 21, at the first meeting of the Charlottesville City Council following violence at a white nationalist rally in the city that left one dead and 19 injured. Protesters were angered over the city council’s decision to allow the “Unite the Right” rally to be held in Charlottesville on August 12. Twitter/Geremia Di Maro via Storyful

More Politics News

Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues in black fabric

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 7:34 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Charlottesville, Virginia, is planning to cover the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in black fabric.

The Daily Progress reports the city council voted unanimously early Tuesday to shroud the statues in fabric to represent the city's mourning of Heather Heyer. The 32-year-old woman was killed Saturday when a car rammed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally in the city.

The rally was sparked by the city's decision to remove a statue of Lee.

Tuesday's vote came after anger boiled over at the first city council meeting since the rally. Some residents screamed and cursed at councilors and called for their resignations.

A police spokeswoman said three people were arrested and released on summons for disorderly conduct.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View More Video