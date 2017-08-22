N. Korea: Trump tweets 'weird articles,' 'spouts rubbish'

In this Monday, April 21, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Myer in Arlington Va. during a Presidential Address to the Nation. North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, Tuesday, described Trump as a leader who frequently tweets "weird articles of his ego-driven thoughts" and "spouts rubbish" in response to tough talk in Washington and Seoul over threats posed by the North's nuclear and missile programs. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo