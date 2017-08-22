More Politics News

Arizona tribes receive nearly $3M for environmental projects

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 6:14 AM

PHOENIX

Nine Arizona tribes will receive federal funding to address environmental concerns on their land.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the nearly $3 million in funding Monday. The agency has been meeting with tribes on the Hualapai (WAHL'-uh-peye) reservation.

The money will address hazardous waste regulations, water quality and pollution, among other things.

The Gila (HEE'-luh) River Indian Community, for example, will use more than $150,000 to replace older diesel buses with newer ones.

Nearly $17,000 is going to the Fort McDowell Yavapai (YAV'-uh-peye) Nation for sustainable agriculture and emergency preparedness.

