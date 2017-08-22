The Latest: EU offers condolences, aid to quake-hit Italy

This handout picture provided by Italian Carabinieri police shows rescuers at work among damaged houses in the island of Ischia, southern Italy, Tuesday, August 22, 2017. An earthquake rattled the Italian resort island of Ischia at the peak of tourist season Monday night, killing at least one person and trapping a half dozen others, including children, under collapsed homes. Italy's national vulcanology agency put the initial magnitude at 3.6, though it revised it to a 4.0 sustained magnitude with a shallow depth of 5 kilometers

3 miles) in the waters just off the island.