America's 16 years in Afghanistan: From triumph to stalemate

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2009 file photo, U.S. soldiers stand guard near the site where Afghans, unseen, receive the food stuff donations provided by U.S. solders in Kabul, Afghanistan. Reversing his past calls for a speedy exit, U.S. President Donald Trump recommitted the United States to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan Monday night, Aug. 21, 2017, declaring U.S. troops must "fight to win." He pointedly declined to disclose how many more troops will be dispatched to wage America's longest war. Musadeq Sadeq, File AP Photo