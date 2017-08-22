U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., center and Arizona Democratic Party vice chair Jevin Hodge, left, listen as Democratic National Committee CEO Jess O'Connell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Phoenix. Arizona democratic party leaders held a press conference to discuss President Donald Trump's upcoming rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Questions on immigration, race follow Trump to Arizona

By JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press

August 22, 2017 3:45 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a campaign-style rally in Arizona, but he's also likely to hear some protests over his immigration policies and his comments about Charlottesville.

It will be his farthest trip west since taking office in January. He'll visit the Mexican border at Yuma before the political rally in Phoenix.

Trump's visit comes at a sensitive time. Some Republicans are reeling after his remarks last week that "both sides" were to blame for violence that erupted at a rally organized by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The president also has teased that he may pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY'-oh), who recently was convicted of disobeying a court order to stop his immigration patrols.

