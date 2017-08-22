President Donald Trump applauds as he walks off the dais after speaking at Fort Myer in Arlington Va., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, during a Presidential Address to the Nation about a strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan.
Trump's Afghanistan strategy makes new demands on India

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON Associated Press

August 22, 2017 3:43 AM

WASHINGTON

Laying out his new Afghanistan war strategy, President Donald Trump has reissued old demands on neighboring Pakistan to eliminate militant sanctuaries. And he offered an entirely new warning to close U.S. partner India to provide more economic aid.

Much of Trump's eagerly awaited address on turning around the nation's longest war sounded familiar, not least the need for Pakistan to crack down on Taliban fighters hiding across Afghanistan's borders. Washington has clamored for greater Pakistani action for years.

More surprising was Trump's blunt challenge to India and how he linked Afghanistan's economic revitalization to totally separate U.S.-Indian trade matters.

