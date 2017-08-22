More Politics News

UN report urges justice for Iraqi women, girls abused by IS

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 3:18 AM

GENEVA

A new United Nations report urges Iraq's government to do more to help thousands of women and girls who faced rape, sexual abuse and other violations by the Islamic State group.

The report by the U.N. rights office and the U.N. mission in Iraq makes recommendations about ways to improve justice, increase accountability and allow for reparations for victims as IS's territorial control has been dwindling.

Although the report released Tuesday notes some successes, it says Iraq's criminal justice system "largely fails" to adequately protect abused women and girls subjected to sexual and other violence.

The report also urges authorities to avoid recording information on a child's birth certificate about the father that could lead to discrimination or possible violence, such as among children of fathers who fought for IS.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Trump on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

View More Video