The Latest: US Pacific commander: Remains of sailors found

In this image provided by the Ministry of Defence Singapore, Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel conduct a search and rescue operation for missing U.S. sailors over waters east of Singapore, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The U.S. Navy ordered a broad investigation Monday into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet after an early morning collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters which left a number of U.S. sailors missing and others injured. Ministry of Defence Singapore via AP)