Confederate flags in NYC window met with rocks, suit, tarp

The Confederate flags had been in a Manhattan apartment window for over a year. And then, in a matter of days last week, they were met with hurled rocks, a punched-out window, a tarp hung over them and legal action.
By Monday, the lighted flags were no more to be found in the seventh-floor windows in the East Village neighborhood.
They'd attracted new attention after an Aug. 12 white nationalist rally to preserve a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, spiraled into violence.
The tenant has noted the banners were up for more than a year. He calls it "a little suspicious" that the response has come only recently.
His landlord withdrew a lawsuit Monday asking a court to order the tenant to remove the flags.
