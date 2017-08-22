Kuster hosting session for stakeholders on 2018 Farm Bill

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is inviting local farmers, foresters, conservationists and others to discuss the 2018 Farm Bill at a session in Hanover.
The bill is reauthorized every five years by Congress and covers programs related to nutrition, conservation, forestry, rural development and other agricultural topics.
The listening session is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Dartmouth Organic Farm.
Kuster, a Democrat, is to be joined by state Agriculture Department Commissioner Lorraine Merrill, Northeast Farmer's Union President Roger Noonan and others.
