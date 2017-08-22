Blaine House hosts military families for ice cream social

First lady Ann LePage is opening up the Blaine House lawn for an ice cream social for military families.
More than 100 people are expected to attend the "back to school" event in which each child receives free school supplies. Guests are encouraged to wear play clothes because they'll be engaging in a variety of lawn games.
This is the seventh annual Military Families Ice Cream Social.
LePage says the event is a way of saying thanks to military service members and families who both make "tremendous sacrifices."
