Chile families fight for acceptance of transgender children

In this July 18, 2017 photo, Monica Flores combs her daughter's hair at their home in Santiago, Chile. Flores was questioned by Chilean police at the airport because the records didn't match: she had left on holidays abroad with a son and returned to the country with a daughter who went by the name Luna. In front of airport authorities, she had to explain that her 6-year-old registered as a boy identified as a girl. Esteban Felix AP Photo