Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes, left, of Yucca Valley, talks with fellow GOP Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, of Big Bear Lake, in a hallway behind the Assembly Chambers at the Capitol, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Some California Republicans are looking to oust Mayes over his support for extending California's cap and trade legislation last month.
Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes, left, of Yucca Valley, talks with fellow GOP Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, of Big Bear Lake, in a hallway behind the Assembly Chambers at the Capitol, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Some California Republicans are looking to oust Mayes over his support for extending California's cap and trade legislation last month. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo
Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes, left, of Yucca Valley, talks with fellow GOP Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, of Big Bear Lake, in a hallway behind the Assembly Chambers at the Capitol, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Some California Republicans are looking to oust Mayes over his support for extending California's cap and trade legislation last month. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo

More Politics News

Assembly GOP leader fends off challenge over climate vote

By SOPHIA BOLLAG Associated Press

August 21, 2017 9:57 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes has survived, for now, a challenge to his leadership over his support for extending the state's signature program aimed at fighting climate change.

A vote of no confidence in Mayes fell three votes short Monday during a roughly two-hour private meeting of Assembly Republicans. But Mayes says the caucus will hold another leadership vote next week.

The California Republican Party's board has called on Mayes to resign his leadership post after he led a group of seven Republicans in supporting an extension of cap and trade last month.

Mayes has defended his vote, arguing it was good policy for Republicans because it is a market-based alternative to other emission-reduction policies. But many Republicans say the program will raise gas prices and hurt consumers and businesses.

California Republicans must acknowledge climate change if they want to win over voters in a state where many are concerned about environmental issues, he said.

The controversy surrounding his leadership post goes beyond cap and trade to a debate over the future of the California Republican party, Mayes said.

"Californians don't like Republicans. They don't like Republicans because they don't think that we care about them," he told reporters Monday morning. "Change for us, for California Republicans, is an absolute necessity. ... If we don't, we are going to die."

A spokesman for Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez of Lake Elsinore said she will run to replace Mayes as Assembly Republican leader in next week's vote.

As he was leaving the Monday meeting, Assemblyman Matthew Harper of Huntington Beach said he plans to vote for Assemblyman Jay Obernolte of Hesperia as the next leader. A spokeswoman for Obernolte did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video