Democrats push new bill to change recall rules, save senator

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

August 21, 2017 7:44 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California Democrats are again pushing to change recall election rules in an effort to protect one of their own lawmakers after a court put an earlier attempt to slow the recall process on hold.

The legislation introduced Monday would help Sen. Josh Newman of Fullerton, who is facing a recall attempt backed by Republicans over his support for a gas tax increase.

Election officials in three counties say they've verified enough signatures for the recall to proceed. State law gives Secretary of State Alex Padilla 10 days to certify them.

The bill would allow people to remove their name from a recall petition and require the state to estimate the costs of holding a special election. If Newman is recalled, Democrats lose their Senate supermajority.

