Cost of Tulsa jail death lawsuit continues to add up

Costs to Tulsa County taxpayers are continuing to add up as a civil rights lawsuit continues.
The Tulsa World reports the county has spent more than $430,000 on the lawsuit that stemmed from the October 2011 jail death of 37-year-old Elliott Williams. Williams was lying naked and paralyzed on a cell floor in the Tulsa Jail's medical unit for 51 hours following a six-day stay.
Attorneys for Williams' estate filed a motion July 28 seeking more than $1,500,000 in legal fees. It also seeks $49,200 for other costs associated to the case.
The Sheriff's Office has filed a response disputing nearly $33,000 of those other costs. Last week, the office asked for more time to respond to the plaintiffs' request for $1.5 million in attorney fees.
