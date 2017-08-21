Ex-election worker charged with altering 2016 primary votes

A former county elections administrator was charged Monday with altering the number of votes cast during a primary election last year.
Robert Rawlings, 59, of Cary, was indicted by a Durham County grand jury on a felony obstruction of justice charge and a misdemeanor charge of failure to discharge his official duties. Calls to his home were not answered.
The Durham County elections board said in a report last fall that more than 1,000 provisional ballots were thought to have been mishandled during the March 2016 primary election, but the miscount didn't affect the primary's outcome. The county reported to the state elections board last year that some votes were counted twice and election officials presented the vote count as true when it was wrong.
State elections board officials said Monday Rawling's actions didn't affect any races and there was no evidence he altered ballot counts to support a particular political party or candidate.
Instead, Rawling entered provisional ballots more than once and made manual changes to the ballot count to try hiding a discrepancy between the number of provisional ballots counted and those actually on hand, the state elections board said Monday.
Voters cast provisional ballots when it's unclear on Election Day whether they are eligible to vote in a particular contest. Unlike regular ballots, provisional ballots are not tallied at the polling place, but are collected and left for the county elections board to decide whether they should count. Provisional ballots deemed acceptable are then tabulated.
Rawling resigned his Durham County elections job shortly after the March 2016 primary and the county's elections director was replaced in June.
