Hogan spokesman: Purple Line funding agreement expected soon

A spokesman for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says a federal funding agreement for a 16-mile light rail project in the traffic-choked suburbs of the nation's capital is expected to be signed "in the very near future."
Doug Mayer, the governor's spokesman, said Monday the agreement would free up $325 million in federal funds already appropriated and a total of $900 million over the life of agreement.
He says Hogan spoke with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao earlier in the day, as well as on Friday.
Mayer is calling the development "a major win for the state and local communities."
The Purple Line will run through Montgomery and Prince George's counties, two suburbs of Washington, D.C.
Comments