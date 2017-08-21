More Politics News

Former attorneys general call for strong response to hate

By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

August 21, 2017 5:37 PM

More than 60 former attorneys general from U.S states and territories have signed a letter seeking to provide clarity on how to respond to acts of hate.

The bipartisan group released the letter Monday praising former Alabama Attorney General Bill Baxley.

In 1976, Baxley was pursuing the case against perpetrators of a 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four black girls. A Ku Klux Klan grand dragon wrote Baxley demanding a response. Baxley replied with a one-sentence note punctuated with an expletive.

The former attorneys general say it's a lesson for "all who seek to equivocate in times of moral crisis."

Their letter comes a little over a week after a driver plowed into a crowd and killed a counter-protester during a rally of white supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia.

