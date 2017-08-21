Reno councilwoman urges Trump to skip visit to her town

A Reno city councilwoman is urging President Trump to reconsider his visit to her city planned this week because of the financial burden on local law enforcement agencies.
Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus (BREHK'-uhs) said in a Facebook post Monday that this is a busy time of year for special events in Reno and that the police force already is working long hours. She also raised concerns that the sort violence that erupted during a white nationalist rally in Virginia earlier this month could resurface in northern Nevada.
Trump is scheduled to speak to the American Legion's national convention Wednesday at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve (SHEE'-vee) said in a statement Friday she hopes Trump uses the appearance to speak out in support of unity and to deliver a " a strong message rejecting racism, hate and violence."
