America's 16 years in Afghanistan: From triumph to stalemate

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2003 file photo, U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan. Sixteen years of U.S. warfare in Afghanistan have left the insurgents as strong as ever and the nation’s future precarious. Facing a quagmire, President Donald Trump on Monday will outline his strategy for a country that has historically snared great powers and defied easy solutions. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo