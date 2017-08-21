North Dakota couple displays Confederate flag

A North Dakota couple who are displaying a Confederate flag outside their home say they don't intend to take it down following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that Bob and Toni Jones have been displaying the flag outside their Hebron home for a few months since finding the flag at a flea market. The couple says to them the flag represents history and part of the American story.
Bob Jones says the flag to him symbolizes "freedom, change and love."
Hebron City Councilman Harvey Tibor says that although he has his own opinions about the flag, he doesn't plan to address it. He says no one has complained about the flag to the council.
