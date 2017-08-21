2 deaths reported at West Virginia correctional facilities

A prison spokesman says two inmates have died in separate incidents at West Virginia correctional facilities.
Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina says 35-year-old Philip D. Casto was found unresponsive Monday at his cell at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex. Messina says an investigation is underway and the initial indication is Casto committed suicide.
Casto was sentenced in March to life in prison without parole in the 2015 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Jennifer Evans at her Hurricane-area home. Prosecutors say Evans previously broke off an affair with her.
Messina says 48-year-old Denna Ruth McDonald suffered an apparent medical episode in the booking area of the Western Regional Jail and was pronounced dead at a hospital. She had been brought to the jail Saturday evening on a bail revocation charge.
