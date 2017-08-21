Editorials from around Ohio

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:
The (Canton) Repository
Aug. 16
Coaches hold a special place in our lives. For some, they are surrogate parents. Often they are experts (or at least more expert than us as youngsters) in the sport we love to play. They pass to us their passion for the sport, their knowledge of it, their appreciation of its finer points.
...
When that trust is violated, it is crushing — not only to the player himself or herself, but to the coaching profession and to the community as a whole.
Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett captured that sentiment when she told former McKinley swimming coach Sam Seiple on Monday, "You wiped away so much good that you have done by this and, unfortunately, your conduct may have a chilling effect on others, and that is a shame for all of us."
...
Though rare, people like Seiple lurk in our midst. When they use the title of "coach" to their advantage and to help hide their true selves from us, we all are betrayed.
Today we are thankful one such person has been removed from the esteemed ranks of coaching.
___
Akron Beacon Journal
Aug. 20
Steve Bannon arrived late to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump. He joined in August 2016 and brought shape to the decisive voice, the sharp critique of a failed Washington, Hillary Clinton becoming the representative of corrupting elites who did not put America first. Bannon and the candidate stoked anger and resentment, especially among whites.
It followed then that Bannon would be the chief strategist in the White House. Yet the past seven tumultuous months, it has been evident: Running a campaign is all talk when compared to the hard work of governing, especially when your agenda runs against what administration after administration has built during many decades.
...
A president elected so narrowly, losing the popular vote, doesn't have a mandate for radical change. The White House would do well to expand its support. Yet Bannon, whether through actions or the internal debate, appeared most focused on the narrow core of the most ardent Trump supporters.
That isn't good for the president or the country. Perhaps now that will change. Unfortunately, the president himself doesn't seem to know how his presidency could find success.
___
The (Lorain) Morning Journal
Aug. 19
In light of the toxic atmosphere across the country, in particular the recent racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Lorain County residents and community leaders decided with good reason to suspend their protest of the sale of the Confederate flag at the Lorain County Fair.
It's unfortunate that the quiet demonstrations won't take place during fair week, Aug. 21-27, but to err on the side of safety was the concern of the protesters, and we agree with them.
Fair Minded Coalition of Lorain County leaders on Aug. 14 spoke publicly about the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and why the Confederate flag should not be allowed at the Lorain County Fair.
The coalition planned to protest the presence of the flag at the county fair, but the racially charged violence Aug. 11 and 12 in Charlottesville, Virginia, changed that.
...
Instead of protesting outside of the fairgrounds, the Fair Minded Coalition will convene and invite the community to discuss the issue of hate at Wellington United Methodist Church sometime during fair week. A time has yet to be set.
...
Fair Minded Coalition leaders are right to suspend the flag protest at this time.
But they don't plan to back down from ridding the community of hate, and that's a good thing.
___
The Lima News
Aug. 19
Last week wasn't the first time Josh Mandel has been in West Central Ohio seeking campaign donations from wealthy Republicans. It was, however, the first time he arrived with a heavyweight such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz at his side.
Clearly, the national Republican Party has hung a target on the back of Sherrod Brown, the state's longtime U.S. senator and ultra-liberal Democrat.
Mandel has been obsessed with building the war chest that will be needed to defeat someone like Brown. His campaign team also has done a good job of positioning Mandel to be the "anointed one" among Republicans.
We question, however, if Mandel is indeed the Republican most capable of pulling the Senate seat out from underneath Brown.
Candidates who represent the far right or far left are the darlings of the elite in their respective parties. However, when it comes to getting business done in Washington, seldom are they able to deliver results. What they have been responsible for is the political polarization the public is growing to hate. Brown is vulnerable because of his role in creating this gridlock, but it may take more of a centrist Republican to remove him from office.
...
Mandel lost the race against Brown in 2012. It's unclear how Republicans think he can change his fortune in 2018.
