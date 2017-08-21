Utah drivers paid $2M for special license plates in 2016

More than 70,000 Utah residents paid a combined $2 million last year for special license plates displaying their support for the University of Utah, veterans programs and even the NBA's Jazz.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2vS9HrE) special license plates featuring designs that pay tribute to various groups cost at least $16 for the special plate, in addition to an annual contribution fee that goes toward charities, programs or schools being honored.
The Utah State Tax Commission, which oversees the Department of Motor Vehicles, says the most popular plate of the 60-plus designs is one that honors the University of Utah.
There were nearly 13,000 drivers who got that plate in 2016. It's also the most expensive plates and requires a $40 annual contribution toward the school's scholarship fund.
