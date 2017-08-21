Police identify jogger killed in Oklahoma City suburb

The Moore Police Department has identified the 29-year-old jogger who was killed this weekend while out running in the Oklahoma City suburb.
Authorities said Robert Andrew Griffioen was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.
Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis says that at about 5:45 p.m., Griffioen was jogging north when a truck heading east collided with Griffioen. Police say he was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from his injuries.
Lewis tells The Norman Transcript that the matter is still under investigation, and says the driver of the vehicle isn't being held in police custody.
